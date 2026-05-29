Allstar Jr Charged In NBA Ben10 Shooting

BY Aron A.
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AllStar JR DMs NBA Ben10
Image Via AllStar JR On YouTube
NBA Ben10 reportedly has lost feeling below the waist.

AllStar Jr is now charged in the Houston shooting of NBA Ben10 earlier this year that left him with critical injuries, according to Click2Houston. Court records from Harris County show that Allstar Jr is now accused of aggravated assault resulting in severe spinal injuries connected to the April shooting at Confessions Restaurant in Houston’s Upper Kirby district.

Investigators say the confrontation began during an altercation inside the venue, which reportedly stemmed from jewelry. Surveillance footage reviewed by authorities allegedly captured a firearm falling to the ground during the dispute. Prosecutors claim Ford picked up the weapon and opened fire, striking multiple people inside the crowded restaurant.

Police allege NBA Ben10 was specifically targeted during the gunfire. Authorities claim that after the initial shots, AllStar continued firing at close range before attempting to shoot Ben10 again after the weapon ran empty. Investigators further allege AllStar Jr assaulted the injured rapper with the firearm before fleeing the scene.

Read More: AllStar JR Arrested In Connection With NBA Ben 10 Shooting: Everything We Know

NBA Ben10 Is Reportedly Permanently Paralyzed 

According to court filings, Fields suffered catastrophic spinal damage and has reportedly lost feeling below the waist. Officials stated the injuries are expected to leave him permanently paralyzed in his lower body.

Following the shooting, investigators say Ford concealed the firearm inside the restaurant before escaping in a Cadillac Escalade. Federal authorities had already indicted the rapper earlier this month on charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Ford was later arrested in Detroit after investigators alleged he posted social media videos referencing the shooting and mocking the victims. During questioning by Houston police, authorities say Ford admitted involvement in the shooting. He remains in federal custody while awaiting further court proceedings in Texas. We will keep you posted on any further updates.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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