AllStar Jr is now charged in the Houston shooting of NBA Ben10 earlier this year that left him with critical injuries, according to Click2Houston. Court records from Harris County show that Allstar Jr is now accused of aggravated assault resulting in severe spinal injuries connected to the April shooting at Confessions Restaurant in Houston’s Upper Kirby district.

Investigators say the confrontation began during an altercation inside the venue, which reportedly stemmed from jewelry. Surveillance footage reviewed by authorities allegedly captured a firearm falling to the ground during the dispute. Prosecutors claim Ford picked up the weapon and opened fire, striking multiple people inside the crowded restaurant.

Police allege NBA Ben10 was specifically targeted during the gunfire. Authorities claim that after the initial shots, AllStar continued firing at close range before attempting to shoot Ben10 again after the weapon ran empty. Investigators further allege AllStar Jr assaulted the injured rapper with the firearm before fleeing the scene.

NBA Ben10 Is Reportedly Permanently Paralyzed

According to court filings, Fields suffered catastrophic spinal damage and has reportedly lost feeling below the waist. Officials stated the injuries are expected to leave him permanently paralyzed in his lower body.

Following the shooting, investigators say Ford concealed the firearm inside the restaurant before escaping in a Cadillac Escalade. Federal authorities had already indicted the rapper earlier this month on charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Ford was later arrested in Detroit after investigators alleged he posted social media videos referencing the shooting and mocking the victims. During questioning by Houston police, authorities say Ford admitted involvement in the shooting. He remains in federal custody while awaiting further court proceedings in Texas. We will keep you posted on any further updates.