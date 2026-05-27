Allstar JR Receives Trial Date For Federal Gun Charge

Allstar JR is facing a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, which could land him in prison for 15 years.

As for NBA Ben10, there have been all sorts of rumors about his status. Some have claimed that he was paralyzed in the shooting. Meanwhile, just a couple of weeks ago, NBA Ben10 was shot for a second time in as many months.

If you may remember, Allstar JR was implicated in the shooting of NBA Ben10. This charge allegedly stems from that altercation. In the aftermath of the NBA Ben10 situation, Allstar JR made a music video aimed at J Prince Jr. According to Paul's report, this music video could end up being used as evidence.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!