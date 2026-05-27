Allstar JR Receives Trial Date For Federal Gun Charge

BY Alexander Cole
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All Star Jr "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Allstar JR is facing a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, which could land him in prison for 15 years.

Allstar JR was recently charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Overall, this is a very serious federal case that could bring forth a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The charge stems from an alleged incident back in April, when Allstar JR was the target of an alleged robbery. According to Hot97's Bryson "Boom" Paul, a gun fell during the melee, and when Allstar JR picked it up, he fired it multiple times, which led to injuries.

If you may remember, Allstar JR was implicated in the shooting of NBA Ben10. This charge allegedly stems from that altercation. In the aftermath of the NBA Ben10 situation, Allstar JR made a music video aimed at J Prince Jr. According to Paul's report, this music video could end up being used as evidence.

As for NBA Ben10, there have been all sorts of rumors about his status. Some have claimed that he was paralyzed in the shooting. Meanwhile, just a couple of weeks ago, NBA Ben10 was shot for a second time in as many months.

Read More: AllStar JR Reportedly Hires Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer In Gun Case

Allstar JR Receives July Court Date

As Paul reports, Allstar JR's federal gun case officially has a trial date set for July 6. It is expected that this is going to be a short trial that will last a maximum of three days.

Allstar JR faces a lengthy sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted. Although this is a maximum sentence. There is always a chance that a conviction could bring about less prison time.

This is a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Read More: Memo600 Continues Feud With NBA Ben10 By Making Fun Of His Current Disability

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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