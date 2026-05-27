Allstar JR Receives Trial Date For Federal Gun Charge

Allstar JR was recently charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Overall, this is a very serious federal case that could bring forth a maximum sentence of 15 years.
The charge stems from an alleged incident back in April, when Allstar JR was the target of an alleged robbery. According to Hot97's Bryson "Boom" Paul, a gun fell during the melee, and when Allstar JR picked it up, he fired it multiple times, which led to injuries.
If you may remember, Allstar JR was implicated in the shooting of NBA Ben10. This charge allegedly stems from that altercation. In the aftermath of the NBA Ben10 situation, Allstar JR made a music video aimed at J Prince Jr. According to Paul's report, this music video could end up being used as evidence.
As for NBA Ben10, there have been all sorts of rumors about his status. Some have claimed that he was paralyzed in the shooting. Meanwhile, just a couple of weeks ago, NBA Ben10 was shot for a second time in as many months.
Allstar JR Receives July Court Date
As Paul reports, Allstar JR's federal gun case officially has a trial date set for July 6. It is expected that this is going to be a short trial that will last a maximum of three days.
Allstar JR faces a lengthy sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted. Although this is a maximum sentence. There is always a chance that a conviction could bring about less prison time.
This is a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.