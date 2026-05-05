Memo600 Continues Feud With NBA Ben10 By Making Fun Of His Current Disability

NBA Ben10 went through a traumatic situation a few weeks ago after being shot in his lower extremities. According to reports, the injuries from the shooting have been quite debilitating. The artist could have nerve damage from the incident. Furthermore, it is being reported that he is currently in a wheelchair.

AllStar JR has been arrested in connection with the alleged shooting. This arrest came after weeks of social media taunts from AllStar JR. During that process, he even dissed J Prince Jr. Since that time, the artist has been denied bond, and his legal status going forward remains to be seen.

In the midst of all of this, NBA Ben10's rivals continue to make light of his situation. For instance, Memo600 took to social media with a meme of Ben10 in Professor X's wheelchair. He captioned the meme, "Professor B."

Memo600 Makes Meme Of NBA Ben10

Memo600 and NBA Ben10 have had a longstanding feud, so these recent social media taunts should not be totally surprising. At this time, Ben10 has mostly kept to himself on social media and has not commented on the situation.

Just last week, he posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed, and he appeared to be in good spirits. Despite this, there is still speculation about the extent of his injuries and whether or not he will be able to walk in the near future.