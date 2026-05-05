Memo600 Continues Feud With NBA Ben10 By Making Fun Of His Current Disability

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA Ben10 Hospital Facial
Image Via @babyboyten On Instagram
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NBA Ben10 is currently in a wheelchair following the alleged shooting involving AllStar Jr, and now, Memo600 is weighing in.

NBA Ben10 went through a traumatic situation a few weeks ago after being shot in his lower extremities. According to reports, the injuries from the shooting have been quite debilitating. The artist could have nerve damage from the incident. Furthermore, it is being reported that he is currently in a wheelchair.

AllStar JR has been arrested in connection with the alleged shooting. This arrest came after weeks of social media taunts from AllStar JR. During that process, he even dissed J Prince Jr. Since that time, the artist has been denied bond, and his legal status going forward remains to be seen.

In the midst of all of this, NBA Ben10's rivals continue to make light of his situation. For instance, Memo600 took to social media with a meme of Ben10 in Professor X's wheelchair. He captioned the meme, "Professor B."

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Memo600 Makes Meme Of NBA Ben10

Memo600 and NBA Ben10 have had a longstanding feud, so these recent social media taunts should not be totally surprising. At this time, Ben10 has mostly kept to himself on social media and has not commented on the situation.

Just last week, he posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed, and he appeared to be in good spirits. Despite this, there is still speculation about the extent of his injuries and whether or not he will be able to walk in the near future.

As for the AllStar JR case, authorities are still putting their case together. An investigation is ongoing, and that is where things have been left off. It is a developing story that we will continue to keep tabs on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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