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Memo600 Continues Feud With NBA Ben10 By Making Fun Of His Current Disability
NBA Ben10 is currently in a wheelchair following the alleged shooting involving AllStar Jr, and now, Memo600 is weighing in.
By
Alexander Cole
May 05, 2026