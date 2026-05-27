NBA Ben10 Confirms He Is In A Wheelchair Following Houston Shooting

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA Ben10 Hospital Facial
Image Via @babyboyten On Instagram
NBA Ben10 was shot back in April during an altercation in Houston, and there has been speculation about his condition since that time.

Back in April, it was reported that NBA Ben10 and Allstar JR got into an altercation in Houston. It was alleged that Allstar JR was the target of a robbery. However, he allegedly pulled a gun and shot at the men trying to rob him. It was then reported that Ben10 was one of the men allegedly injured in the skirmish.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Allstar JR made music videos aimed at people like J Prince Jr. Subsequently, there was an investigation into the alleged shooting, and Allstar JR was arrested. He was then charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He now faces 15 years in prison on this federal charge, and a trial is set for July 6.

In the meantime, there has been some speculation about NBA Ben10 and his condition. Some have said he is paralyzed, while others say he is in a wheelchair but will be able to walk in due time.

Read More: AllStar JR Reportedly Hires Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer In Gun Case

NBA Ben10 Speaks Out

On Wednesday, NBA Ben10 provided his fans with a concrete answer. In a video shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, it was shown that Ben10 is, indeed, in a wheelchair. However, his caption confirms that this is not permanent. Instead, it should take him a few months before he is back walking again.

There had been lots of speculation and online memes made in relation to this situation, which is certainly unfortunate. This remains a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

Read More: AllStar JR Denied Bond While NBA Ben10 Gets Discharged From Hospital

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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