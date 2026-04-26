Foogiano Shares Anti-Snitching Post After Showing Support For Pooh Shiesty

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Foogiano Anti Snitching Post After Support Pooh Shiesty
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Foogiano performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Some folks believe Foogiano might be shading Gucci Mane regarding the Pooh Shiesty situation, while others think it's completely unrelated.

Foogiano did not take long to cause a stir after being released from prison following a five-year bid. Via a profile pic change on Instagram to the most recent mugshot of Pooh Shiesty, he seemingly showed his support for his 1017 Records colleague amid his own arrest. But a post Yano shared on IG caused even more rumors to float around concerning his alleged feelings towards 1017's boss, Gucci Mane.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Foogiano reposted the following IG Story: "We doing our time and making it back to our [loved] ones without taking another n***a from theirs!!! We not respecting that rat s**t at all!! From the streets, to the state and the feds we standing on business!!! Welcome home cuh @foogiano !!" "[black heart emoji] you even after the grave," he wrote in addition to the Instagram Story repost.

Many folks speculated over what this message could refer to. Some saw it as a general message against snitching, whereas others theorized it might have something to do with Guwop's alleged kidnapping and robbery at the hands of Shiesty. The Georgia rapper hasn't clarified any of this at press time, and we'll see if that changes soon.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

What Happened To Pooh Shiesty?

For those unaware, folks are accusing Gucci Mane of snitching on Pooh Shiesty. The Memphis MC, his father, Big30, and others were recently arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci over Shiesty's record contract with him.

Many folks in hip-hop believe Guwop may have cooperated with authorities in this matter. This is not only due to court allegations, but also his "Crash Dummy" diss track. Gucci references the alleged altercation on the track, which many saw as proof enough of his reputation and perspective.

All of this is pretty ironic because Gucci Mane kept Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty on 1017 after announcing he would cut the rest of the roster. The ironic decision hits differently now.

We will see if Yano or anyone else here speaks out about the status of the label and these interpersonal dynamics. This snitching message is up for speculative interpretation, as nothing explicitly affirmed it.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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