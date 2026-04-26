Foogiano Shares Anti-Snitching Post After Showing Support For Pooh Shiesty

Foogiano did not take long to cause a stir after being released from prison following a five-year bid. Via a profile pic change on Instagram to the most recent mugshot of Pooh Shiesty, he seemingly showed his support for his 1017 Records colleague amid his own arrest. But a post Yano shared on IG caused even more rumors to float around concerning his alleged feelings towards 1017's boss, Gucci Mane.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Foogiano reposted the following IG Story: "We doing our time and making it back to our [loved] ones without taking another n***a from theirs!!! We not respecting that rat s**t at all!! From the streets, to the state and the feds we standing on business!!! Welcome home cuh @foogiano !!" "[black heart emoji] you even after the grave," he wrote in addition to the Instagram Story repost.

Many folks speculated over what this message could refer to. Some saw it as a general message against snitching, whereas others theorized it might have something to do with Guwop's alleged kidnapping and robbery at the hands of Shiesty. The Georgia rapper hasn't clarified any of this at press time, and we'll see if that changes soon.

What Happened To Pooh Shiesty?

For those unaware, folks are accusing Gucci Mane of snitching on Pooh Shiesty. The Memphis MC, his father, Big30, and others were recently arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci over Shiesty's record contract with him.

Many folks in hip-hop believe Guwop may have cooperated with authorities in this matter. This is not only due to court allegations, but also his "Crash Dummy" diss track. Gucci references the alleged altercation on the track, which many saw as proof enough of his reputation and perspective.

All of this is pretty ironic because Gucci Mane kept Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty on 1017 after announcing he would cut the rest of the roster. The ironic decision hits differently now.