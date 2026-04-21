Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Released From Prison After Five Years

Back in 2021, Gucci Mane's 1017 artist Foogiano was arrested in Memphis. He was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and later released on a $50K bond. Allegedly, he proceeded to remove his own ankle monitor, for which he later received a five-year sentence. Now, he's finally been released. In a photo shared by No Jumper, he's seen flashing his grillz and looking happy as can be. Fans can't blame him and are making their thoughts known in the comments section.

"Four years later and he’s back, time will tell what version of him returns," one writes. Someone else says, "Need some music asap." Others can't help but point out the timing. Just this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. Authorities allege that he and others carried out an armed takeover of a recording studio in an effort to get out of a 1017 contract.

This resulted in all kinds of rumors, particularly after Gucci Mane released his track, "Crash Dummy." In it, he references the alleged kidnapping.

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me," he raps. "I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building / N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me."

The song was quick to get the attention of social media users and peers, who then labeled Gucci Mane an alleged snitch. This includes Uncle Murda, who shared his thoughts on all of this during a recent episode of his podcast.

"You can't sound like a civilian after being a gangsta for 20-something years," he explained. "Some street sh*t happened to this n***a, now he want to sound like a civilian."