Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Released From Prison After Five Years

BY Caroline Fisher
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Foogiano Release Prison
Image Via Foogiano On YouTube
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In 2021, Foogiano was sentenced to five years behind bars after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and going on the run.

Back in 2021, Gucci Mane's 1017 artist Foogiano was arrested in Memphis. He was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and later released on a $50K bond. Allegedly, he proceeded to remove his own ankle monitor, for which he later received a five-year sentence. Now, he's finally been released. In a photo shared by No Jumper, he's seen flashing his grillz and looking happy as can be. Fans can't blame him and are making their thoughts known in the comments section.

"Four years later and he’s back, time will tell what version of him returns," one writes. Someone else says, "Need some music asap." Others can't help but point out the timing. Just this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. Authorities allege that he and others carried out an armed takeover of a recording studio in an effort to get out of a 1017 contract.

This resulted in all kinds of rumors, particularly after Gucci Mane released his track, "Crash Dummy." In it, he references the alleged kidnapping.

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me," he raps. "I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building / N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me."

The song was quick to get the attention of social media users and peers, who then labeled Gucci Mane an alleged snitch. This includes Uncle Murda, who shared his thoughts on all of this during a recent episode of his podcast.

"You can't sound like a civilian after being a gangsta for 20-something years," he explained. "Some street sh*t happened to this n***a, now he want to sound like a civilian."

"I feel bad for Pooh Shiesty and Big30, and all them n***as, and all them n***as that Gucci misled," he continued. "You know how many n***as that n***a misled, had out here banging, selling drugs, killing n***as, and doing all this crazy sh*t? And now he a rat? Now he a civilian?"

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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