Gucci Mane's Wife Defends Him Amid His First Show Since Pooh Shiesty Arrest

Gucci Mane is a proud Alabama native, and he recently pulled up to the UFL's Birmingham Stallions' home opener game at Protective Stadium yesterday (Saturday, April 18) for a special halftime show performance. It was notably his first major public appearance and concert since the arrest of Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and others for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him. It also comes amid much controversy over this matter, which Guwop's wife Keyshia Ka'oir is quick to combat.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he spoke with a Fox reporter before his halftime show. "I'm loving it, I love the energy," Gucci said of the crowd, later speaking on the setlist. "I'ma mix the old with the new, you know what I'm saying? It's guaranteed to work. Just get ready for the show, it's gon' be a good time. Thank you, my pleasure."

However, he didn't speak on or was asked about anything to do with the Pooh Shiesty case. For those unaware, the rapper faces backlash for allegedly snitching on his 1017 artist and dissing him over the alleged kidnapping and robbery on his "Crash Dummy" track.

Keyshia Ka'oir took to her Instagram Story to put her foot down and support her husband, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG. "My husband is my world & I'll 4Eva ride fa him! MRS GUWOP [red heart emoji]," she wrote yesterday.

Keyshia Ka'oir & Gucci Mane's Relationship

Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane's relationship has also fallen under scrutiny amid this Pooh Shiesty controversy. For example, Maino recently posited she may have pressured him to cooperate with authorities after the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

The couple married in 2017 after about seven years of dating, with Keyshia supporting Gucci through his prison bid from 2014 to 2016. Their strong bond continues to manifest, and it lives on through their two children.