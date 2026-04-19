Gucci Mane's Wife Defends Him Amid His First Show Since Pooh Shiesty Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Gucci Mane Wife Defends Him First Show Since Pooh Shiesty Arrest
Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist Gucci Mane with his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Keyshia Ka'oir is sticking by Gucci Mane amid criticism for allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty robbing him and dissing Shiesty in a song.

Gucci Mane is a proud Alabama native, and he recently pulled up to the UFL's Birmingham Stallions' home opener game at Protective Stadium yesterday (Saturday, April 18) for a special halftime show performance. It was notably his first major public appearance and concert since the arrest of Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and others for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him. It also comes amid much controversy over this matter, which Guwop's wife Keyshia Ka'oir is quick to combat.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he spoke with a Fox reporter before his halftime show. "I'm loving it, I love the energy," Gucci said of the crowd, later speaking on the setlist. "I'ma mix the old with the new, you know what I'm saying? It's guaranteed to work. Just get ready for the show, it's gon' be a good time. Thank you, my pleasure."

However, he didn't speak on or was asked about anything to do with the Pooh Shiesty case. For those unaware, the rapper faces backlash for allegedly snitching on his 1017 artist and dissing him over the alleged kidnapping and robbery on his "Crash Dummy" track.

Keyshia Ka'oir took to her Instagram Story to put her foot down and support her husband, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG. "My husband is my world & I'll 4Eva ride fa him! MRS GUWOP [red heart emoji]," she wrote yesterday.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Keyshia Ka'oir & Gucci Mane's Relationship

Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane's relationship has also fallen under scrutiny amid this Pooh Shiesty controversy. For example, Maino recently posited she may have pressured him to cooperate with authorities after the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

The couple married in 2017 after about seven years of dating, with Keyshia supporting Gucci through his prison bid from 2014 to 2016. Their strong bond continues to manifest, and it lives on through their two children.

We will see if either of them speak more about the Pooh Shiesty controversy in the near future. This halftime show was Guwop's first public appearance since that news broke, so fans are very curious about any future pop-outs. But overall, this issue is far more complex to address.

Read More: Nia Long's '90s Movie & TV Roles That Made Her A Generation's Crush

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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