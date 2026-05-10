Gucci Mane Goes All Out For His Wife Keyshia Ka'oir On Mother's Day

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Gucci Mane Wife Keyshia Kaoir Mothers Day
Nov 22, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Gucci Mane reacts with Keyshia Ka'oir after being engaged during a time out during the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks game during the second half at Philips Arena. The Pelicans defeated the Hawks 112-96.Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are at the center of a lot of drama right now thanks to the Pooh Shiesty case, but they are staying strong.

Keyshia Ka'oir took to social media recently to stand up for her husband, as many people are criticizing Gucci Mane for the legal situation with Pooh Shiesty. His former artist is behind bars for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him, and the couple is trying their best to ignore the chaos and celebrate each other.

Guwop kept up this end of the bargain on Mother's Day, as Keyshia took to Instagram to show off the fabulous pink Rolls-Royce car he got her. It even says "Mrs. Davis" near the door hinges.

"Wow! Thank u to my beautiful children & my Husband for making Mother's Day so special," she wrote, as caught by No Jumper on IG. "Your love, support, patience, and everything you do for our family means more to me than words can explain. Thank you for always being there, for making me feel appreciated, and for being such an amazing husband and father. I'm beyond grateful for you, love u 4L MRS. DAVIS."

"Happy Mother's Day babe," Gucci replied in the comments section. This joins many other consistent and luxurious celebrations of their relationship on social media.

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Gucci Mane's Kids

For those unaware, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's family is comprised of their children Ice (their son born in 2020) and Iceland (their daughter born in 2023). Ka'oir reportedly has three children, two daughters and a son, from a previous relationship. But she is very private about that and keeps them away from the public.

Gucci shares an older son named Keitheon with Sheena Evans, who reportedly came into this world around 2007. He and Keyshia spoke in the past about coparenting dynamics, affirming they have a happy and healthy family.

Elsewhere, the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty case continues to develop. To be clear, the former isn't a part of the actual legal process in any way yet. Shiesty recently pleaded not guilty in the case, along with the other codefendants facing hefty prison time. These include his father, fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and others.

Hip-hop continues to criticize Guwop for allegedly snitching and holding Pooh under an allegedly exploitative contract. But many questions remain on the table. As such, he'd rather focus on the surefire things, like the loved ones in his life.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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