Gucci Mane Goes All Out For His Wife Keyshia Ka'oir On Mother's Day

Keyshia Ka'oir took to social media recently to stand up for her husband, as many people are criticizing Gucci Mane for the legal situation with Pooh Shiesty. His former artist is behind bars for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him, and the couple is trying their best to ignore the chaos and celebrate each other.

Guwop kept up this end of the bargain on Mother's Day, as Keyshia took to Instagram to show off the fabulous pink Rolls-Royce car he got her. It even says "Mrs. Davis" near the door hinges.

"Wow! Thank u to my beautiful children & my Husband for making Mother's Day so special," she wrote, as caught by No Jumper on IG. "Your love, support, patience, and everything you do for our family means more to me than words can explain. Thank you for always being there, for making me feel appreciated, and for being such an amazing husband and father. I'm beyond grateful for you, love u 4L MRS. DAVIS."

"Happy Mother's Day babe," Gucci replied in the comments section. This joins many other consistent and luxurious celebrations of their relationship on social media.

Gucci Mane's Kids

For those unaware, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's family is comprised of their children Ice (their son born in 2020) and Iceland (their daughter born in 2023). Ka'oir reportedly has three children, two daughters and a son, from a previous relationship. But she is very private about that and keeps them away from the public.

Gucci shares an older son named Keitheon with Sheena Evans, who reportedly came into this world around 2007. He and Keyshia spoke in the past about coparenting dynamics, affirming they have a happy and healthy family.

Elsewhere, the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty case continues to develop. To be clear, the former isn't a part of the actual legal process in any way yet. Shiesty recently pleaded not guilty in the case, along with the other codefendants facing hefty prison time. These include his father, fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and others.