Gucci Mane Reunites With Woman Who Saved His Life As A Kid

Gucci Mane is dealing with a lot of scrutiny these days over the Pooh Shiesty situation, but at least he had a wholesome reunion recently to make up for it. He and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir recently reunited with the woman who saved him from drowning as a child.

In a clip caught by No Jumper on Instagram, you can see the couple laughing with the woman and recalling how they know each other. While they didn't go over any details, the woman did joke about Guwop not knowing how to swim. In any case, it's a nice reprieve from more drama-filled narratives online.

Speaking of which, this seems to be at the UFL's Birmingham Stallions' home opener game. To perform a halftime show there yesterday (Saturday, April 18), Gucci Mane popped out publicly for the first time since the Shiesty debacle blew up with Pooh's arrest.

In addition, Keyshia Ka'oir posted a message to social media expressing support for her husband amid all the backlash. "My husband is my world & I'll 4Eva ride fa him! MRS GUWOP [red heart emoji]," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Where Was Gucci Mane Born?

For those unaware, Gucci Mane was born in Bessemer, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham. He eventually moved to Atlanta as a child. But before that was when the woman Gucci reunited in Birmingham with saved him from drowning, presumably in the state. As such, this is a full-circle moment for him for many reasons.

It's this heartening reflection that might motivate Gucci Mane amid hip-hop blasting him. While many folks have more ire for Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him, many others levied snitching accusations against Guwop, especially after his "Crash Dummy" diss to his 1017 artist.

In fact, some folks are even blaming Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir for her husband's moves. Therefore, her words on the matter and putting them out there in the first place are unsurprising.