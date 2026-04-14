Lil Pump Promises To Flush 1017 Chain Down The Toilet Amid Gucci Mane Controversy

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; American Rapper Lil Pump performs during halftime in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
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Amid the recent controversy involving Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, Lil Pump has decided to make himself the story.

Lil Pump is an artist who has largely lost his relevance over the last few years. Overall, he has devolved from a chart-topping artist to a troll. He streams on Kick and takes part in some ridiculous antics. At this point, the collective hip-hop conscience has largely forgotten about him.

However, every so often, he finds himself back in the news for one reason or another. For instance, he was recently called out after targeting J. Cole with some rage bait. Given the fact that Cole tried to sit down with Pump years ago, this felt completely and totally out of line. Yet another reminder that clout is one hell of a drug.

Now, Pump is back, although this time, he finds himself weighing in on the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty situation. Shiesty, his father, and Big 30 have been accused of robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint. Since that time, Gucci has released a song called "Crash Dummy," which has been hit with widespread criticism.

Over the weekend, Pump sought to make the story about himself. Clearly, he thinks that he is an aggrieved party here, regardless of whether or not it is delusional to think so.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

Lil Pump Goes Off on Gucci Mane

In the video above, Pump calls Gucci Mane a "bozo" for snitching on Pooh Shiesty, and by extension, himself. He then goes on to say that he is going to take the 1017 chain that he was gifted, and flush it down the toilet.

Given where Pump is in his career, perhaps it would be better to pawn it off or resell it instead. Flushing it down the toilet would probably be a huge regret later on down the line.

Ultimately, this is the kind of analysis that one would expect from Lil Pump in this situation. He is lacking a bit of self-awareness here, but that has never really been his thing to begin with. His attempts to be like 6ix9ine have largely been a failure.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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