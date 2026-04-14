Lil Pump Promises To Flush 1017 Chain Down The Toilet Amid Gucci Mane Controversy

Lil Pump is an artist who has largely lost his relevance over the last few years. Overall, he has devolved from a chart-topping artist to a troll. He streams on Kick and takes part in some ridiculous antics. At this point, the collective hip-hop conscience has largely forgotten about him.

However, every so often, he finds himself back in the news for one reason or another. For instance, he was recently called out after targeting J. Cole with some rage bait. Given the fact that Cole tried to sit down with Pump years ago, this felt completely and totally out of line. Yet another reminder that clout is one hell of a drug.

Now, Pump is back, although this time, he finds himself weighing in on the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty situation. Shiesty, his father, and Big 30 have been accused of robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint. Since that time, Gucci has released a song called "Crash Dummy," which has been hit with widespread criticism.

Over the weekend, Pump sought to make the story about himself. Clearly, he thinks that he is an aggrieved party here, regardless of whether or not it is delusional to think so.

Lil Pump Goes Off on Gucci Mane

In the video above, Pump calls Gucci Mane a "bozo" for snitching on Pooh Shiesty, and by extension, himself. He then goes on to say that he is going to take the 1017 chain that he was gifted, and flush it down the toilet.

Given where Pump is in his career, perhaps it would be better to pawn it off or resell it instead. Flushing it down the toilet would probably be a huge regret later on down the line.