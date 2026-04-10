gucci mane crash dummy

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DJ Akademiks Tears Apart Gucci Mane's Diss Track For Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane decided to air out his grievances with Pooh Shiesty on a new single "Crash Dummy" and it doesn't seem like DJ Akademiks is a fan.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 10, 2026