Drowning
- SportsPolice Label Ryan Mallett's Death A "Tragic Accident"Law enforcement have refuted claims Mallett drowned after being caught in a riptide.By Ben Mock
- MusicAaron Carter's Sister Arrested On Drug And Theft ChargesMore trouble is following the Carter family following his sister's arrest.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsShaq Barrett Breaks Silence On Daughter's DeathShaq Barrett took to Instagram to open up about the recent death of his daughter.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMissing Teen Kiely Rodni Reportedly Found In Car Underwater By YouTube Dive TeamThe 16-year-old disappeared on August 6th, near Truckee, CA, after a late night of partying with friends.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureComedian Teddy Ray Died In Apparent Drowning: ReportA new report raised more questions regarding what happened to the beloved entertainer.By Erika Marie
- LifeJelani Day Cause Of Death RevealedJelani Day's cause of death was drowning, says the coroner.By Alex Zidel
- GossipNaya Rivera Wrongful Death Lawsuit: County Claims She Denied Life Vest: ReportCourt docs reportedly show that Ventura County Parks & Rec deny culpability because they claim they offered Rivera a life vest & she turned them down.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit On Son's BehalfHe accuses Ventura County of not warning boaters of Lake Piru's dangers and for not providing adequate safety measures.By Erika Marie
- CrimeT.I. Brings Awareness To Elijah Weatherspoon's Shocking DeathT.I. wants answers in the case of Elijah Weatherspoon, an 18-year-old Black man who was drowned following an outing with seven of his white friends.By Alex Zidel
- RandomCarl Crawford Denies Negligence Accusation In Double Drowning LawsuitMonths ago, two people, including a five-year-old boy, drowned at Carl Crawford's home. He's facing a million-dollar lawsuit.By Erika Marie
- TVNaya Rivera’s Makes Last TV Appearance On Netflix’s “Sugar Rush”Naya Rivera will appear on Netflix's "Sugar Rush."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Family Speaks Out Following Her Tragic DeathNaya Rivera's family has released a statement following the actress' tragic death caused by a drowning accident in Lake Piru last week.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Cause Of Death Revealed In Autopsy ReportNaya Rivera's cause of death has been confirmed to be accidental drowning after an autopsy was performed on the late star.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Dead At 33, Body Found At Lake PiruA body has been found during the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru.By Alex Zidel