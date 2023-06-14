Drug issues have once again impacted the Carter family. According to Page Six, Aaron Carter’s sister Billie Jean was arrested for retail theft and drug possession on Saturday. Their report states that she was arrested after trying to shoplift over $50 of items from a Florida craft store. After police arrived she allegedly tried to get rid of a bag which was later confirmed to be fentanyl. She was reportedly put on suicide watch following the altercation and had her bond set at $500.

Aaron Carter passed away last November after he drowned in his bathtub with xanax in his system. The official coroner’s report was issued back in April and declared his death accidental. Even after the findings were announced Carter’s ex-fiancée wasn’t happy. “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” she said afterwards. She told multiple news outlets that she believed drugs were the cause, not drowning. “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter performs at the “Kings of Hustler” male revue at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Back in April, Aaron Carter’s house was listed for sale. The pop singers $4000 square foot home in Lancaster was put on the market for $850k. Carter’s mother, Jane has also dealt with her fair share of legal woes. Just last month she was arrested for battery. While all of this is going on Nick Carter has been dealing with a sexual assault and battery lawsuit made by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman.

Various family members including his fiancée and mother still believe that the coroner’s report is inaccurate. His mother even went as far as to post photos from the scene on her Instagram as proof. What do you think of the news that Aaron Carter’s sister has been arrested? Let us know in the comments below.

