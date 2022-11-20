Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, slammed the late singer’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, and says he “had a hand in his relapse.” The comments come after Helgeson spoke to Page Six about his last encounter with Carter.

“This man did nothing to help Aaron,” Martin wrote in a post on her Instagram Story, Friday. “He enabled him so much. All he did was put a wedge between Aaron and I for the party to start. He tried to take over and brought him things that should have NEVER been brought to anyone. Let alone an addict.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 19: Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Gramercy Theatre on January 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Furthermore, she accused Helgeson of taking advantage of Carter.

“He overworked him when he was not well,” she continued. “This man wanted to get Aaron‘s career back but this wasn’t the time to do so. Aaron needed help and needed rehab to be sober before he could revive his career.”

“This man was no hero. He had a hand in his relapse,” she said.

“I’ll protect Aaron for the rest of my life,” she concluded.

Speaking with Page Six, Helgeson had remarked that Carter looked “thin” and “extremely tired” in his final days.

“He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working,” he said. “He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

Carter passed away at his home in Lancaster, California, at age 34, earlier this month. A cause of death is still pending a toxicology report; however, his housekeeper discovered his body in a bathtub. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ they did not find a suicide note at Carter’s house. He reportedly did not leave behind a will.

Carter and Martin share a son who was born on November 22, 2021.

