The family of Aaron Carter believes that his death was not intentional, despite growing theories from fans that the singer may have taken his own life. Carter was found dead in his bathtub by a housekeeper, last week.

TMZ reports that sources connected to the family say Carter had a lot he was looking forward to. Also, he and his ex, Melanie Martin, were in a good place in their relationship. They say Carter was looking forward to spending time with Melanie and their young son, Prince, during the upcoming holiday season.

CARSON, CA – MAY 13: Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Authorities have yet to release an official cause of death while they await toxicology results. He was 34 years old at the time of his death.

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ they did not find a suicide note at Carter’s house.

In the wake of Carter’s passing, his brother Nick shared an emotional statement on social media. Despite the two having an admittedly “complicated relationship” over the years, Nick says that his “heart is broken.”

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick captioned a photo of the two of them. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

