Aaron Carter
- Pop CultureBobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive In Her Bathroom On Day Of Her Death: New Details RevealedBobbie Jean Carter was found unresponsive in a similar fashion to her late brother, Aaron Carter.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAaron Carter's Son Visits His Grave On One-Year Anniversary Of His DeathThe singer and rapper passed away on November 5, 2022 due to a drowning incident under the influence of substances.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAaron Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed As Xanax & Huffing Air, Ex-Fiancée Unsatisfied With Results"The results of the autopsy are not closure for me," the late singer's coparent tells TMZ.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAaron Carter's Home Listed For Sale Months After His Tragic DeathThe 4,131-square foot Lancaster, CA home is currently on the market for less than $850K.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAaron Carter’s Mother Releases Death Scene PhotosToxicology reports showed no water in Aaron’s lung, proving he didn’t pass from drowning.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureAaron Carter’s Fiancée Says His Manager "Overworked Him"Aaron Carter’s fiancée slammed his manager on Instagram after he spoke about the singer in a recent interview.By Cole Blake
- UncategorizedAaron Carter's Family Believes Death Was Not Intentional: ReportThe family of Aaron Carter reportedly do not believe that his death was intentional.By Cole Blake
- GramThe Game Honors Aaron Carter With Heartfelt Story: “He Was Dope Af”The "Drillmatic" rapper penned a touching message about the late star. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Wanted To Meet Kanye West & Return To Acting Before DeathA new pilot starring the late singer is set to be released soon. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Missed Rehab Session, Was Working On New Music Ahead Of Tragic DeathThe late 34-year-old was putting together "Love 2" – a sequel to his 2018 album – in the weeks leading up to his passing.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Update: Cops Found Cans Of Compressed Air At Death SceneReports reveal that those close to the "I Want Candy" singer were concerned for his well-being during his final days.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter's DeathNick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys' performance in London on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Caught Up In Suspected DUI Days Before His Death: ReportThe late star's on-again-off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, was photographed sobbing outside of his Los Angeles home yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHilary Duff Shares Emotional Tribute To Aaron CarterHilary Duff posted an emotional message for Aaron Carter on Instagram after his passing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Reported Dead At 34, Former Child Star Said To Have Drowned In BathThe Florida-born star is survived by his son, Prince.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAaron Carter Visited By Police After Fans Thought He Was Doing Drugs On Instagram LiveAaron Carter's fans were worried about him.By Rex Provost
- RelationshipsAaron Carter Says He's Going To Sue Ex-Girlfriend & Compares It To Johnny Depp & Amber HeardAaron Carter says that he's going to take his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, to court for defamation.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Will Step Into The Boxing Ring Against BenzinoDespite being unable to get 50 Cent in the boxing ring, Benzino will now go up against Aaron Carter on June 11. By Brianna Lawson
- RelationshipsAaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Files For Restraining Order, Says He Broke Her Ribs: ReportShe claims that during an argument on February 21, Carter "punched" her in her side.By Erika Marie
- SportsThe Game Weighs In On Soulja Boy Vs. Aaron Carter FightThe Game is confident as to who he thinks would win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSoulja Boy Responds To Aaron Carter's Boxing ChallengeSoulja Boy wasn't amused with Aaron Carter's comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Carter Disses Soulja Boy, Challenges Him To Boxing MatchAaron Carter is still all about the celebrity boxing life.By Alexander Cole