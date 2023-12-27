Bobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive In Her Bathroom On Day Of Her Death: New Details Revealed

Bobbie Jean Carter was found unresponsive in her bathroom on the day she died, in a similar fashion to that of her late brother, Aaron Carter. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida revealed the details surrounding her passing to Page Six on Wednesday.

They explained that first responders discovered her on Saturday morning following a call to her house. From there, they took her to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. Medical examiners then pronounced her dead. An exact cause of death remains unconfirmed. Bobbie Jean was arrested for retail theft and drug possession back in June after having fentanyl in her purse. Her roommates, however, say she’s been off drugs completely since landing on probation.

Read More: Aaron Carter's Son Visits His Grave On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Bobbie Jean Carter With Her Family

PASADENA, CA - JULY 11: Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick Carter, Leslie Carter. Angel Carter, and Aaron Carter arrive at the Style Network Party At The Summer T.C.A. Tour on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

Bobbie Jean’s mom, Jane Carter, announced her passing over the weekend in a statement noted by Page Six. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane said, referring to the deaths of son Aaron and daughter Leslie Carter. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private. However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.” She concluded by asking for prayers for her “precious 8-year-old granddaughter, Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Police do not suspect foul play while Bobbie Jean's death remains under investigation. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bobbie Jean Carter’s death on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Aaron Carter’s Home Listed For Sale Months After His Tragic Death

[Via]