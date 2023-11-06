Aaron Carter’s Son Visits His Grave On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

The singer and rapper passed away on November 5, 2022 due to a drowning incident under the influence of substances.

Aaron Carter tragically passed away a year ago, and his loved ones did a lot to honor his legacy and name since then. It's an ongoing process of grief whose wounds heal in time, but for a close partner, friend, family member, or father memory is always preserved and celebrated. Moreover, the singer's family stopped by his grave site on Sunday (November 5), which marked the exact one-year anniversary of his loss. His ex-fiancée Melanie Martin took their son Prince to his headstone at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, and TMZ reports that Aaron's twin sister Angel greeted them there.

In addition, the outlet relayed source reports that various of Aaron Carter's fans and those sympathetic to his passing also went to the grave site. There, they privately or communally paid their respects, whether by simply attending or leaving behind candles, flowers, and the like. For those unaware, he was found dead in his California home, and passed away due to drowning under the influence. It was a shock to his fans and family, and prompted much conversation about his career trajectory and life up until that point.

Aaron Carter In 2017

Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California.

Back to his family, though, TMZ alleged that Aaron Carter's son Prince counted all the 20 candles left by fans during this visit. Also, Melanie reportedly stuck around until the cemetery closed in order to spend a private moment at her late ex-fiancée's grave. Unfortunately, this tragic event caused a rift between her and the artist's manager, who she claims "overworked" him and led to the stress that he sought to escape. While this is still purely speculative, it's a dark and sad conflict during a time where many of his close ones feel a lot of pain.

Meanwhile, the family recently installed a new headstone at the grave site. "[We placed] Aaron's portrait this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," Angel wrote. "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down." For more news and updates, stay logged into HNHH.
Rest In Peace Aaron Carter.

