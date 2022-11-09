Fans and friends of Aaron Carter have flooded social media with loving, kind words following the singer’s shocking death over the weekend. The Game is the latest celeb to share his experience with the “I Want Candy” singer, by sharing a heartfelt post about the first time he met the late star.

The Drillmatic rapper posted a photo of Aaron with his older brother Nick Carter on Instagram, writing, “It was mid year 2005 and I boarded a flight to New York with my now 19 year old son @harlemtaylorr & his mom @___aleska to do 106 & park and we were 1st class so we thought.”

Singer and producer Aaron Carter performs at the “Kings of Hustler” male revue at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Game continued, “Turns out they over booked & we were one seat short & he was sitting across the isle & said ‘Hey, you guys have little man.. you can have my seat Game.’ The plane wasn’t full so Aaron went back to coach & sat in an isle & had the whole row to himself so he was chilling. I felt bad about him giving up his seat so I thought to myself… ‘f–k that, I’m going to sit in coach too!!!’”

The “Eazy” rapper recalled their six-hour long conversation and how excited he was to kick it with the “Come Get It” singer. “I can remember thinking how kool it was to be talking to a guy I seen on MTV a million times who my lil sister loved to death cause again I had just became a star so this was super dope. We got to know one another very well during that flight, exchanged sidekick numbers & always hugged when we saw each other over the years.”

Game concluded the lengthy post, sharing, “He was dope af & a very good human. My love & condolences are with you, your family & his baby boy through this tough time & after. Hit me whenever, FOREVER. Rest Easy Aaron, fly high kid.”

Aaron Carter was found dead at his home on Saturday, November 5. He was 34.