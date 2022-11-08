The death of 34-year-old Aaron Carter this past weekend is still taking its toll on the late singer’s friends and family. As more details begin to emerge, fans of the “I Want Candy” artist have gotten more insight into his final days, which included a missed rehab session and time spent making music in the studio, according to TMZ.

Prior to his untimely passing, the Florida native was in a turbulent relationship with Melanie Martin. The two shared a young son together, though her mother currently holds custody due to the couple’s issues with substances and remaining stable.

Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the “Kings of Hustler” male revue at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Sources close to Carter’s fiancée reveal that she was desperately attempting to get him the help he needed. Unfortunately, he opted to mostly keep her in the dark about his latest addiction struggles, which are said to have included huffing air.

Martin reportedly signed her partner up for outpatient rehab after she confronted him in September. The former reality star agreed to follow through with the program in hopes of regaining custody of their son, Prince. After briefly stopping treatment, he was reinstated last week.

TMZ notes that Carter was scheduled to have an online session on Friday (November 4) evening, but no-showed. It’s possible that the appointment was missed as the Aaron’s Party hitmaker had already died by that time.

Aside from seeking professional treatment, in his final weeks of life, the father of one also had big plans to return to making music. According to his manager, Taylor Helgeson, he had started working on Love 2, a sequel to his 2018 album, earlier this fall.

Carter is said to have been really excited about the project, and called it “some of his best work yet.” His strong connection to his art was likely because he was pouring his emotions into it, “addressing a lot of personal topics, laying it all out for his fans” in hopes that they’d finally understand him and his struggles.

The recently deceased also had plans to reconnect with his older brother, Nick, on the unfinished record, along with the rest of the family.

After hearing the tragic news about his brother, the elder Carter sibling broke down on stage while performing a tribute with his group, the Backstreet Boys. Read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

RIP Aaron Carter.

[Via] [Via]