Hilary Duff shared a message on Instagram for her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter, who passed away on Saturday. Duff recalled the love they had for each other in the 2000s and sent her love to the Carter family.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Duff wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 26: Actress Hilary Duff (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie on April 26, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images)

Duff and Carter reportedly began dating back in 2001 and spent several years together afterward. Carter even appeared as a guest in an episode of Lizzie McGuire with Duff.

Though they ended things in 2004, Carter later admitted that he regretted how things ended with Duff. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2014, he professed his continued love for her.

“I don’t know who she is today, she doesn’t know who I am today, but I would sweep her off her feet if I ever got a chance to again and fix what I did wrong,” he said at the time.

Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. A representative for his team has said that the cause of death is still being determined; however, TMZ reports that he was found by his house sitter after having drowned in his bathtub. He was 34 years old and is survived by his son, Prince.

Carter broke into the mainstream as a pop singer in the late 1990s. He released his self-titled debut album in 1997 at the age of 9.

Check out Duff’s tribute to Carter below.

