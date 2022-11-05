As the music industry continues to mourn the tragic death of Takeoff earlier this month, another celebrity light has been unexpectedly taken from the world – 34-year-old Aaron Carter.

TMZ broke the story on Saturday (November 5), reporting that the singer-turned-rapper was found dead earlier today at his house in Lancaster, California. Several sources are said to have confirmed that his body was in the bath, and law enforcement sources say a 911 call was placed at 11 AM today informing them of a drowning in the tub.

Aaron Carter attends premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv)

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene shortly after, even with no information or evidence of foul play at this time. It’s been noted that this is standard procedure in such cases.

Aside from the updates from law enforcement, TMZ has also obtained a photo of the “I Want Candy” artist’s home, which has been surrounded by caution tape and has a crew of paramedics and sheriffs parked outside.

No further information about Carter’s death has been made available at this time, but the tragic news has already begun eliciting all kinds of reactions from devastated and concerned fans.

Anyway, this is how I'd like to remember Aaron Carter. Praying for his loved ones. https://t.co/2KsFXV30Ny — nella (@popgoesthenella) November 5, 2022

The Dancing with the Stars alum first rose to fame back in the 1990s making pop music. He released four studio albums, the first landing in 1997 when he was just nine years old.

Aaron Carter sold a million copies, and his second release, Aaron’s Party went on to triple that. From there, his career only continued to skyrocket as he became a regular fixture on Nickelodeon.

Fame clearly runs in the family, as the late singer’s older brother, Nick Carter’s place in the Backstreet Boys allowed the two to tour together back in the group’s prime.

As time went on, the House of Carters star shifted his gears from pop to rap. He even had a stint on Broadway, appearing in Seussical, but that didn’t manage to keep him totally out of trouble.

Throughout his life, Aaron struggled with substance abuse issues, and even appeared on The Doctors a few years ago, at which time he was candid about the pills he was taking. The father of one has also been open about his time spent in rehab.

Carter is survived by his son, Prince, and his many beloved fans. RIP.

