- Pop CultureAdam Rich, Child Star Of "Eight Is Enough," Dead At 54Adam Rich has passed away at the age of 54.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDarris Love Arrested On Christmas, Nickelodeon Alum Accused Of Domestic ViolenceThe 42-year-old was previously seen on "The Secret Life of Alex Mack" several years ago.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Reported Dead At 34, Former Child Star Said To Have Drowned In BathThe Florida-born star is survived by his son, Prince.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHarry Styles Explains How Billie Eilish Inspired His Career: "She Broke The Spell For Me"Moving from boy band heartthrob to solo musician isn't easy, but it was Eilish's introduction to fame that caused Styles to re-evaluate his approach.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child StarThis would be an unexpected collab.By Alexander Cole
- GossipOrlando Brown Accuses Michael Jackson, Will Smith Of Sexual Assault In VideoOrlando Brown returns with wild accusations that target Will Smith and the late Michael Jackson. The actor claims to be one of their sons.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMillie Bobby Brown Calls Out Hateful Media Coverage On 16th BirthdayMillie Bobby Brown called out the media for their negative coverage of her, on her 16th birthday, this week.By Cole Blake
- Crime"E.T." Child Star Henry Thomas Arrested For DUIBig mistake. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Bieber Admits He Never Learned "The Fundamentals Of Responsibility"Justin Bieber opens up about the difficulties of being a child star. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAaron Carter Says He Endured A Michael Jackson "Experience" In His YouthRegardless of what transpired between them, Aaron Carter refused to speak ill of Michael Jackson.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentCorey Feldman Defends Michael Jackson Over "Leaving Neverland" AllegationsCorey Feldman doesn't believe the accusers are telling the truth.By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Was A Backup Dancer In Videos For Whitney Houston & TLC: WatchOffset has been in this entertainment game for a minute.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmanda Bynes Admits Adderall Addiction Drove Her To Quit ActingBynes is on a clear path now. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Seemingly Shaded By Millie Bobby Brown's Ex-Boyfriend In New SongPeople believe that Jacob Sartorius is shading his ex for her friendship with Drake.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNeil Patrick Harris Opens Up About Whoopi Goldberg Promising Him Sex In The 80s"No harm done" says Neil Patrick Harris.By Devin Ch
- MusicJanet Jackson Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression" I still heard voices inside my head berating me, voices questioning my value."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLil Tay Reportedly Creating New Internet Persona For Imminent Social Media ReturnLil Tay is crafting a new (fake) life after her lies were exposed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Bow Wow's Photoshopped Death Row Roster PictureFans do their best to drag Bow Wow again.By Matt F