The holidays are a time of cheer for many, however, they can’t go over smoothly in every home across the world. Surprisingly, this holiday season has seen a sudden surge in outbursts from former child stars in particular. Just days after the arrest of Disney star Orlando Brown in Ohio, a former Nickelodeon actor, Darris Love, is facing similar charges.

According to TMZ, The Secret Life of Alex Mack star was arrested on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles. LAPD sources tell the outlet that they went to his home just before noon yesterday (December 24).

Actor Darris Love attends Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios on March 19, 2006 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Gran Centenario)

Upon arrival, Love’s girlfriend spoke with authorities. Specifically, she told them she was going to the actor’s house to pick some things up. Before leaving, an argument broke out between them. She alleges that her partner hit in in the back of the head. Sources say there were no obvious injuries or visible marks upon closer investigation.

Police spoke with both the man and woman and ultimately, he was arrested and booked for misdemeanour domestic violence.

Love spent approximately 10 hours behind bars. Afterward, he was able to post a $20,000 bond and return to his residence. A rep for The Shield actor hasn’t responded to TMZ‘S request for comment.

Aside from the previously mentioned roles, you may also recognize the 42-year-old from shows like ER, Shameless, CSI, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Elsewhere in the news, Orlando Brown’s arrest continues to make waves. The That’s So Raven entertainer is under arrest after a domestic dispute a few days ago.

Since then, his victim has come forward as a friend and the director of a film he was cast in. Now, however, the 35-year-old is no longer living with his roommate and boss. Additionally, he would have to enter treatment to earn his spot in the movie back.

Orlando Brown is in jail in Lima, Ohio and I have questions. pic.twitter.com/qNtLWM7qXd — all sunshine and rainbows (@DeeSTEM_Teach) December 23, 2022

Read all about that drama here, and check back later for any updates on Darris Love’s arrest.

