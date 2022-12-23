Childhood stardom sure sounds like a dream come true. However, many past Disney Channel stars continue to prove that working for the Magic Kingdom doesn’t always result in a fairytale ending. Usually, names like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato make headlines with their antics. Most recently, though, a former That’s So Raven cast member is giving them a run for their money.

Orlando Brown, best known for playing Eddie Thomas on the sitcom, was taken into custody on Thursday (December 22). According to reports from TMZ, the Lima Police Department got a call about “a fight in progress” yesterday. This led them to the actor’s house.

Orlando Brown attends the Disney Channel press conference for the new television series “That’s So Raven” at the Graciela Hotel on January 14, 2003 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier today (December 23), further details reveal that the altercation took place between him and a family member or other resident of the home. Additionally, we now know that Brown has been living in Ohio for over a month.

As you may recall, this is far from his first run-in with the law. In 2018, he was behind bars almost every month of the year. His charges ranged from burglary and domestic battery to drug possession and resisting a public officer. That same year, he made waves with a new tattoo – a portrait of former co-star Raven Symoné’s face on his chest.

In September of that year, Brown spent some time behind bars after pleading no contest. The charges he was facing at the time include attempting to change the locks on a friend’s restaurant, as well as possession of narcotics.

As a result of his antics, the 35-year-old sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw for an intervention-style interview. He opted to wear snake-eye contacts during their chat, making claims that he was “locked [up] for no reason and set up.”

He additionally made it known that he had no desire to “dedicate another 90 days” to treatment for his addictions. Rather, his plans were to “jump back into that life [of fatherhood and] figure out who everybody is.”

However, viewers couldn’t help but notice that Brown gave McGraw incorrect names and ages of his family in the interview. Surprisingly, he also told the host he has a 2-year-old “on the way” with his wife, Danielle Brown.

Since then, the embattled actor has publicly reflected on his past comments, even offering an apology and thanking Dr. Phil for “opening the door to show people that actually think they don’t need help to go get help.”

In August of this year, Brown admitted that he’s been “on the hideout” ever since the footage aired. He also told Cam Capone, “I’m just waiting to die at this point. But realistically, I have goals.”

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Orlando Brown’s Ohio arrest.

Orlando Brown laughing in his mugshot after getting arrested for Domestic Violence 😩 pic.twitter.com/XwB3H1XovU — CultureMillennials (@CultMillennials) December 23, 2022

