Adam Rich, the child actor best known for his role in Eight Is Enough, has passed away at the age of 54. Both TMZ and CNN confirmed that Rich died in his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Authorities have yet to release a cause of death, however, law enforcement sources told TMZ that they do not suspect foul play.

Rich’s manager, Danny Deraney, released a statement confirming his passing on Twitter, Sunday.

“Adam was simply a wonderful guy. He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness,” Deraney wrote. “Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today.”

Actors of the television series “Eight is Enough”, Dick Van Patten (top), (bottom, L-R) Grant Goodeve, Adam Rich and Willie Aames. (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

He concluded: “He really was Americas Little Brother.”

Eight is Enough ran for five seasons from 1977 to 1981 and was inspired by the life of columnist Tom Braden and his book by the same title.

In addition to his work on Eight is Enough, Rich landed roles on Fantasy Island, Small Wonder, and more. After an appearance on Baywatch in 1993, Rich stepped away from acting for ten years. Then, in 2003, he played himself in the David Spade comedy, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. He was also featured in the CNN series The History of the Sitcom in 2021.

“I’m grateful for the joy felt while working on 8!…,” Rich wrote after the series aired. “I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well.”

Check out the statement from Rich’s manager below.

Thank you all for reaching out regarding Adam Rich.



If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell.



Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/3OITGnESuf — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 8, 2023

[Via]