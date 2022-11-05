The music industry and beyond was shocked this week after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. As authorities slowly put together what happened in the bowling alley where the fatal altercation occurred, the Migos rapper’s friends, colleagues, and fans have mourned his passing.

Now, a nurse who was a first responder at the scene has come forward to describe what she witnessed moments after the shooting. The healthcare worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, went to offer assistance at the bowling alley after she heard the gunshots and screams.

The nurse heard a “cry of agony” immediately after the gunfire, and saw people fleeing the venue. She quickly grabbed her medical equipment from her car and made her way to the scene. “I was scared, but I had to go. I could not have lived with myself if I knew I had the equipment to save his life and I didn’t,” she explained to local news outlets.

When she got there, she found Takeoff critically injured and too late to save. She realized she couldn’t conduct CPR to attempt to resuscitate him. “That would not be appropriate, especially with a gunshot wound,” the nurse said. “Would never do CPR because you would be circulating the blood, and the blood would come right out of the [bullet] hole. So, the first thing to do is to put pressure on the wound.”

The nurse had to inform Quavo of the devastating news. She realized that it was his screams that she heard before she arrived. “After I told him, he said, ‘No, no,’ and I started crying,” she recalled. “And he grabbed me and said, ‘Please, please,’ and I started bawling.”

Investigators have started to release more details about the event leading to Takeoff’s death as well. According to law enforcement officials, Quavo had gotten into a heated exchange after he had lost a dice game. The group then took the argument outside, and it continued to escalate.

At that point, Quavo attempted to leave. But before he could, a punch was thrown and at least ten gunshots rang out. Authorities think that multiple weapons were discharged. The story continues to develop.

Takeoff was 28 years old.

