As the world continues to mourn the sudden and unexpected loss of 34-year-old Aaron Carter this past weekend, the police investigating his death have provided more information about what may have caused the tragedy. According to TMZ, the former child star‘s struggles with addiction seem to have been a key player in his death in his bathtub on Saturday (November 5).

The “I Want Candy” artist was open about his struggles in the past and had even completed numerous stints in rehab. It seems they were to no avail, though, as police found “multiple cans of compressed air in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom,” along with a collection of prescription pills.

Singer/actor Aaron Carter attends the Cinema Society & Blackberry Bold screening of “Haywire” at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on January 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

At this time it remains unclear if any of these substances lead to Carter’s drowning, though they do provide an obvious clue into how much he was struggling to battle the demon of addiction.

Law enforcement sources have told the outlet that the last time anyone had seen the former reality star alive was around 2 AM on Friday (November 4). At the time Carter’s live-n housekeeper answered a knock at the door that came from the cops who were doing a welfare check. It’s not known who called them, but the pop star-turned-rapper sent them away before ordering his maid not to bother him.

Reports say that she didn’t see her boss all day on Friday. When she went to his door on Saturday morning to see if he wanted coffee, the housekeeper heard the father of one’s dog going crazy.

Upon opening the door, she found Carter’s body in the tub. Police believe that he was submerged for some time, as a smell of decomposition was in the air and the water was an unnatural colour. It’s also been noted that the tub’s jets were still running when the Florida native was discovered dead.

Another report from TMZ reveals that several of the multihyphenate’s loved ones were worried about him in the days leading up to his death, particularly the mother of his son, Prince, who was pleading with him to stop huffing air on Instagram Live.

“If it’s true what you’re doing, you’re not going to end up alive. You’re going to die. I love you, this is not safe. Please don’t do this to yourself,” she said to him.

What’s enraging about the untimely death of @aaroncarter is the fact that THIS was from FOUR days ago! He’s clearly on something and we’ve known that since he was huffing on camera. He needed help! Shame on his enablers. #Aaroncarter pic.twitter.com/vXoVM2KovF — M (@marsbrs_) November 5, 2022

It’s also been revealed that days prior to his death, the late celebrity was pulled over in a suspected DUI case. Read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

RIP Aaron Carter.

