The passing of Aaron Carter shocked the world yesterday (November 5) after it was revealed that the 34-year-old had been discovered dead in his Los Angeles home. As fans await more details regarding what caused the former child star to lose his life, it’s been reported that he was confronted by cops over a suspected DUI just days before the tragedy unfolded.

On Tuesday (November 1), the reality star is said to have been pulled over by police after reports came in that he was carelessly driving a recreational vehicle. After passing field sobriety tests, Carter was cleared. It’s been noted that the wind earlier this week could have accounted for his RV swerving on the road.

Singer/actor Aaron Carther attends the NBC Entertainment & Cinema Society with Volvo premiere of “Smash” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on January 26, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

As Page Six notes, the embattled actor seemingly addressed the incident on his own Instagram page, writing, “When you do the right thing, you don’t get in trouble. Do the right thing, that’s what you do.”

By now, much of the world has heard the saddening news of Carter’s passing. His rep has since told the outlet, “It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA.”

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

I’m at the scene following Aaron Carter’s tragic death today. His ex-fiancé Melanie was here to see his body be removed from the house. Her loud cries were harrowing. Very sad day. @TheSunUS pic.twitter.com/6ASVZlusPT — Katy Forrester (@katyshowbiz) November 6, 2022

At this time, the father of one’s cause of death remains unknown, though it’s no secret that he struggled with substance abuse issues in the past. As recently as September, Carter checked himself into an outpatient rehab program after losing custody of the infant child he shared with his on-again-off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin.

Speaking of the Aaron Party artist’s partner, cameras have caught her mourning the father of her young baby, Prince, outside his house. Martin has also uploaded a video to her TikTok profile that shows her sobbing inconsolably.

“I can’t breathe,” she wrote over a photo of her and Carter kissing, uploaded to her Instagram Story as she continues to process the shocking news. “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” a statement from the mother of one later added. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

The co-parents began dating in early 2020, and less than two months in, the Lizzie McGuire actor got a tattoo of Melissa’s first name above his right eyebrow. Several breakups and reunions occurred in the following months, and by June of that year, they were engaged.

In November of 2021, their baby, Prince Lyric Carter was born, but days later, the couple was caught up in some public social media drama, with the “I Want Candy” singer claiming he was “trapped” in his bedroom after Martin refused to leave his home.

“My sister communicating w my ex-fiancée ruined everything considering she knew what Angel tried to do to me in court,” he tweeted at the time. “She knew my boundaries and especially not to speak to a certain half of my family that tried to depict me as a crazy psychotic human being and a pedophile.”

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the star’s tragic death. RIP Aaron Carter.

[Via] [Via]