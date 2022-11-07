Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before.

Carter had been performing his portion of the hit, “Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely,” before he became emotional and was unable to continue. From there, other members of the band came over and embraced him.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts, because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson told fans.

While he had a “complicated relationship,” with Aaron, as Nick puts it, the Backstreet Boys singer remarked that his “heart is broken” in a statement he published on his Instagram page, Sunday.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick captioned a photo of the two of them. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Aaron was found dead by a housesitter in his L.A. home on Saturday morning. TMZ reports that he had drowned in his tub, although authorities haven’t confirmed an official cause of death.

Check out Nick’s recent Instagram tribute for his late brother below.

