one year
- RelationshipsAaron Carter's Son Visits His Grave On One-Year Anniversary Of His DeathThe singer and rapper passed away on November 5, 2022 due to a drowning incident under the influence of substances.ByGabriel Bras Nevares688 Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" On Billboard 200 For A Full Year"A difference between accomplishments and astonishments."ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.6K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Sentenced To One More Additional Year Of Prison Time In Chicago CaseWhile he was sentenced to 20 years in his Chicago case, the judge said he'll serve most of that time concurrently with his existing 30-year sentence from his New York trial.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.5K Views
- MusicCardi B Celebrates 1-Year Of "Up" & Calls Out HaterCardi B celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of her hit song, "Up."ByCole Blake10.1K Views
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Isn't Ready To Patch Things Up With Jordyn Woods: ReportAn inside source provides an update on Kylie Jenner's outlook on the Woods-Thompson scandal one year later. ByNoah C3.0K Views
- CrimeWoman Who Threw Puppies In Garbage During Coachella Has Been ArrestedJustice has been served. ByChantilly Post3.2K Views
- MusicMac Miller's Life Will Be Celebrated At Blue Slide Park On One-Year Death AnniversaryMac Miller is missed. ByChantilly Post1481 Views
- SportsKyle Korver Signs One-Year Deal With Milwaukee BucksKyle Korver's veteran sharpshooting will come in handy for the Bucks come playoff time.ByDevin Ch1328 Views
- MusicJustin Bieber Says Album's Coming In A Year Despite Coachella AnnouncementJustin Bieber needs a little more time. ByChantilly Post1.5K Views
- SportsSteve Kerr Says DeMarcus Cousins Is On The One & Done PlanCousins' time with the Warriors is limited. ByKarlton Jahmal10.2K Views
- MusicXXXTentacion's Debut "17" Re-Enters Billboard Top 10 After 1-Year Anniversary BoostXXXTentacion's "One-Year Anniversary Collection" sparkes "17's" return to the Billboard Top 10.ByDevin Ch6.6K Views
- MusicSZA Thanks TDE & Fans On One-Year Anniversary Of "Ctrl": "You've Changed My Life"SZA shows love to everyone for "Ctrl" anniversary. ByChantilly Post2.5K Views
- MusicLogic Explains Personal & Social Impact Of "Everybody" On 1-Year AnniversaryLogic, aware he's been made a Biracial meme, hopes to put his social impact to great use.ByDevin Ch6.0K Views
- SportsCharles Oakley Gets One-Year Ban From Madison Square GardenCharles Oakley has been barred.ByMatt F111 Views