Uncle Murda Labels Gucci Mane A “Rat” Over Pooh Shiesty Diss

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested in Dallas and hit with charges of kidnapping, robbery, and more. Authorities accuse him and his crew of orchestrating an "armed takeover" to get out of his 1017 contract. Allegedly, he even pointed a gun at Gucci Mane and forced him to sign a release.

The 26-year-old could be looking at a hefty sentence if convicted, and for obvious reasons, fans have a lot of feelings about all of this. Many have even turned on Gucci Mane amid the allegations, accusing him of "snitching" on his peer. These accusations only ramped up after Gucci dropped "Crash Dummy," a track in which he references the alleged kidnapping.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me," he raps. "I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building / N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me."

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

During a recent episode of his Real Report podcast, Uncle Murda shared his take on the song, making it apparent that he doesn't approve. "You can't sound like a civilian after being a gangsta for 20-something years," he explained. "Some street sh*t happened to this n***a, now he want to sound like a civilian."

"I feel bad for Pooh Shiesty and Big30, and all them n***as, and all them n***as that Gucci misled," he continued. "You know how many n***as that n***a misled, had out here banging, selling drugs, killing n***as, and doing all this crazy sh*t? And now he a rat? Now he a civilian?"