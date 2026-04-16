Uncle Murda Labels Gucci Mane A “Rat” Over Pooh Shiesty Diss

BY Caroline Fisher
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Uncle Murda Gucci Mane Rat
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 16: Rapper Uncle Murda performs at PNC Music Pavilion on August 16, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
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Authorities accuse Pooh Shiesty and his crew of the kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane and various others.

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested in Dallas and hit with charges of kidnapping, robbery, and more. Authorities accuse him and his crew of orchestrating an "armed takeover" to get out of his 1017 contract. Allegedly, he even pointed a gun at Gucci Mane and forced him to sign a release.

The 26-year-old could be looking at a hefty sentence if convicted, and for obvious reasons, fans have a lot of feelings about all of this. Many have even turned on Gucci Mane amid the allegations, accusing him of "snitching" on his peer. These accusations only ramped up after Gucci dropped "Crash Dummy," a track in which he references the alleged kidnapping.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me," he raps. "I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building / N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me."

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

During a recent episode of his Real Report podcast, Uncle Murda shared his take on the song, making it apparent that he doesn't approve. "You can't sound like a civilian after being a gangsta for 20-something years," he explained. "Some street sh*t happened to this n***a, now he want to sound like a civilian."

"I feel bad for Pooh Shiesty and Big30, and all them n***as, and all them n***as that Gucci misled," he continued. "You know how many n***as that n***a misled, had out here banging, selling drugs, killing n***as, and doing all this crazy sh*t? And now he a rat? Now he a civilian?"

"Get the f*ck out of here, man," Uncle Murda concluded. "Gucci a sucka. That sh*t he did with some sucka sh*t. I don't feel like that. There's no passes, no excuses. So I'm not going to sit up here and give you no f*cking scenario about Keyshia [Ka’Oir] and this and — No, all that sh*t was some corny sh*t, Gucci. It was some sucka sh*t."

Read More: Maino Blames Keyshia Ka'oir For Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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