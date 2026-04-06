6ixine recently linked up with Adin Ross and N3on for a livestream, and unsurprisingly, he was very vocal about Pooh Shiesty's latest legal woes. The Memphis rapper was arrested at his family home in Dallas last week. Reportedly, he's facing various charges for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and others. Authorities even accuse him of holding one victim at gunpoint and forcing them to sign a release from his 1017 contract.

6ix9ine played Pooh Shiesty's music during the stream, also claiming it wasn't his idea to do so. "By the way, his label just paid us to do this sh*t," he said with a laugh, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "Like, basically trying to pay for his lawyer fees."

This isn't all he had to say about Pooh Shiesty's case, either. He went on to discuss Gucci Mane's alleged snitching, arguing that it was likely his best option. He accused Keyshia Ka'oir, Gucci's wife, of cheating on him with Yo Gotti when he was behind bars.

"While Gucci Mane was locked up, his wife was being unfaithful to him," he alleged. "She was f*cking Yo Gotti. [...] Yeah, you tell, now you're a f*cking victim."

6ix9ine Adin Ross Livestream

During the livestream, 6ix9ine also poked fun at artists like Playboi Carti and Young Thug for their own livestream appearances. He called them out for trying to act mysterious instead of actually promoting their work.

“Them n****s be over here acting like Rey Mysterio and sh*t," he explained. "That n***a was tryna promote the n***** song, came out with the baby oil trying to act viral and sh*t. They called him a rat, and he literally froze. He literally froze. [...] I walk sh*t down, n***a, f*ck is you talking about."