6ix9ine Roasts Young Thug, Playboi Carti & More For "Mysterious" Personas

6ix9ine is one rapper who never hesitates to speak his mind, no matter who might be listening. During a recent livestream with Adin Ross and N3on, for example, he shared his unfiltered take on artists who try to act mysterious during streams instead of actually promoting their music. According to him, this includes Playboi Carti and Young Thug.

“Them n****s be over here acting like Rey Mysterio and sh*t," he claimed, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "That n***a was tryna promote the n***** song, came out with the baby oil trying to act viral and sh*t. They called him a rat, and he literally froze. He literally froze. [...] I walk sh*t down, n***a, f*ck is you talking about."

This is far from all 6ix9ine had to say during the stream, however. He also weighed in on Gucci Mane allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty ahead of his arrest. He argued that the rapper had no choice but to talk, accusing his wife Keyshia Ka'oir of being unfaithful the last time he was behind bars.

"While Gucci Mane was locked up, his wife was being unfaithful to him," he alleged. "She was f*cking Yo Gotti."

Why Was 6ix9ine In Prison?

6ix9ine has also been wrapped up in his own fair share of legal issues lately. Just last week, he was released from federal prison following a three-month stay. Footage of him walking out of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn later surfaced online. In it, he flaunted a SpongeBob SquarePants figurine that Nicolás Maduro allegedly signed.

"That s**t is hard," he declared at the time. "This s**t is gas, I ain't gon' lie. Y'all had 90 days 'til I'm back, y'all got all the time 'til that day."

6ix9ine was behind bars for violating the terms of his supervised release. It was the second time he went to prison for this. He previously served over a month in prison after pleading guilty to five violations in 2024. Some of these violations included traveling to Las Vegas and Sarasota without permission, testing positive for drugs, and more.