6ix9ine Alleges Keyshia Ka’oir Cheated On Gucci Mane With Yo Gotti

BY Caroline Fisher
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6ix9ine Keyshia Ka'oir Yo Gotti
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
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6ix9ine is already back to stirring the pot just a couple of days after getting released from federal prison.

It's been only a few days since 6ix9ine was released from prison, but he's already back to doing what he does best. Over the weekend, the "GUMMO" performer teamed up with Adin Ross and N3on for a livestream. During the stream, he stirred the pot by making some bold claims about a couple of his industry peers.

"While Gucci Mane was locked up, his wife was being unfaithful to him," he alleged, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "She was f*cking Yo Gotti."

Rumors that Keyshia Ka'oir cheated on Gucci Mane while he was in prison have been floating around for a while now. Tia Kemp even fueled them on Instagram Live back in 2024. At the time, she was beefing publicly with her ex, Rick Ross, and alleged that she once saw Ka'Oir leave his studio in a white Rolls-Royce.

Read More: New Footage Of 6ix9ine Being Released From Prison Hits The Internet

Did Keyshia Ka'oir Cheat On Gucci Mane?


"Gucci Mane, he f*cked Keyshia Ka’oir while you was in prison,” Kemp alleged. “I seen her pulling out from his studio house in that Rolls-Royce she was driving. It was a white one. This the truth though, allegedly, and it’s the truth. I ain’t gotta lie. Lie detectives pay me. It’s going to be in the book. I don’t give a f*ck. They can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go prove to her husband and Rozay that I’m telling the truth. ‘Cause he told me he done f*cked all these n****s h*es."

Ka'oir was quick to set the record straight, making it clear as day that there's absolutely zero truth to Kemp's accusations.

"Ain’t neva had no dealings with Rick Ross PERIOD!" she clarified on her Instagram Story, also taking a quick shot at Kemp. "Keep my name out y’all mix up! Ross & my husband are friends! WTF!!! How dare y’all!… Medication needed.”

For now, Ka'oir, Yo Gotti, and Gucci Mane have not publicly addressed 6ix9ine's allegations.

Read More: 6ix9ine's House Broken Into During Phone Call With His Girlfriend

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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