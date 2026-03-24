6ix9ine's House Broken Into During Phone Call With His Girlfriend

BY Cole Blake
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MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
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6ix9ine was previously the victim of a home invasion when multiple masked gunmen broke into his property in November.

6ix9ine was the victim of yet another home invasion on Friday. The incident occurred as he was calling his girlfriend, Aliday Alzugaray, from behind bars. During their conversation, Alzugaray spotted a woman, later identified as Chanique Lambert, allegedly trying to break into their property in Florida with a gun.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine and his family were already aware of Lambert, who they claim had already been stalking the home for several weeks. They say she would arrive in an Uber and pretend to be 6ix9ine's cousin. On Friday, she attempted the same method, but snuck around security after being turned away.

When police questioned Lambert, she claimed that 6ix9ine instructed her to wait at his home until he finished his prison sentence. She said that they planned to record a song together. Lambert is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge, with bond set at $1,000.

Read More: 6ix9ine Teams Up With SteveWillDoIt For Tasteless Mr. Beast Diss Track

6ix9ine's Other Home Invasion

This isn't the first time 6ix9ine has been the victim of a break-in in recent months. Back in November, a group of masked gunmen entered his Florida home and held his mother hostage. While inside, they stole several of the rapper's valuables.

Afterward, 6ix9ine said in a video on social media: "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t." Police have since made multiple arrests in the case.

Read More: 6ix9ine's New Mugshot Surfaces Online As He Begins His Jail Sentence

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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