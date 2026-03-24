6ix9ine's House Broken Into During Phone Call With His Girlfriend

6ix9ine was the victim of yet another home invasion on Friday. The incident occurred as he was calling his girlfriend, Aliday Alzugaray, from behind bars. During their conversation, Alzugaray spotted a woman, later identified as Chanique Lambert, allegedly trying to break into their property in Florida with a gun.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine and his family were already aware of Lambert, who they claim had already been stalking the home for several weeks. They say she would arrive in an Uber and pretend to be 6ix9ine's cousin. On Friday, she attempted the same method, but snuck around security after being turned away.

When police questioned Lambert, she claimed that 6ix9ine instructed her to wait at his home until he finished his prison sentence. She said that they planned to record a song together. Lambert is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge, with bond set at $1,000.

6ix9ine's Other Home Invasion

This isn't the first time 6ix9ine has been the victim of a break-in in recent months. Back in November, a group of masked gunmen entered his Florida home and held his mother hostage. While inside, they stole several of the rapper's valuables.