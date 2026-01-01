6ix9ine Issues Cryptic Warning Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Last month, 6ix9ine was sentenced to three months behind bars for violating the terms of his probation. He teamed up with Adin Ross for a livestream as he awaits the 90-day stint, where he gave viewers a cryptic warning.

"I am not suicidal. I do not want to kill myself," he clarified. "I'm literally going in there for 90 days. I didn't hang myself. Clip this. I did not hang myself. Nothing. I'm not suicidal. I'm nothing. And I'm going to be very cautious."

Clearly, 6ix9ine has some serious concerns going into this, and fans hope everything goes smoothly. After hearing the warning, Ross offered to drop him off to begin serving the sentence. He even promised to spoil him once he gets out.

"I'm going to get you a really f*cking nice gift when you get out. When you're free. Oh my god. I'm going to get you a nice gift," he said.

Read More: 6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk Of Being A Fake Muslim In New Diss Track

6ix9ine Home Invasion

It's been a rough couple of months for 6ix9ine, as in addition to receiving his sentence, his home was broken into a few weeks back. Apparently, the perpetrators waited until he was away to strike.

"I wanna make this video to clear up all the fake news and rumors," he announced at the time. "The world knows this, it's a fact: I'm on house arrest, I've been on house arrest. I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I'm on house arrest."

"Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty," he continued. "They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."