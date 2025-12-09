6ix9ine Labeled A “Dumpster Fire” By Judge During Sentencing

Last week, 6ix9ine finally learned his fate after pleading guilty to violating the terms of his probation. Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced him to three months in prison, along with 12 months of supervised release. During the sentencing, Judge Engelmayer made his feelings for the rainbow-haired rapper known. “You’ve been throwing resources at him but he’s still a dumpster fire," he declared, per Complex.

He has also been ordered to complete both a drug treatment program and a mental health program. Hopefully, this will reduce any risk of him breaking the law in the future.

6ix9ine admitted to violating the terms of his probation in September of this year. According to him, he assaulted a man at a gym after being taunted over his infamous snitching scandal. “Me and another individual hit a person and it was wrong,” he stated at the time.

6ix9ine Sentencing

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

Before that, 6ix9ine pled guilty to two drug possession charges. The charges in question are linked to MDMA and cocaine that was allegedly discovered at his Florida home during a raid earlier this year. He was sentenced to three to nine months for the violations.

“Mr. Hernandez recidivated almost immediately,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold wrote in a filing. “A sentence of imprisonment is necessary to reflect the seriousness of the defendant’s violations and to promote respect for the law."

The sentencing took place a few weeks later than it was initially scheduled to, as shortly before 6ix9ine's original sentencing date, his home was broken into. Multiple masked gunmen were involved in the home invasion, which took place when the performer was away creating content with Jack Doherty.