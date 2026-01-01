Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd Arrested On Drug Paraphernalia Charge

Reportedly, one of the Island Boys spent New Year's Eve behind bars thanks to an alleged drug-related offense.

It looks like 2026 is off to a rough start for at least one of the Island Boys. According to TMZ, Kodiyakredd rang in the new year behind bars. Reportedly, he was arrested last night (December 31) and booked into the Collier County Jail in Naples, Florida. The circumstances leading up to his arrest are unclear at the time of writing, but he's facing one count of drug paraphernalia, per the outlet. His team has yet to publicly comment on the arrest.

This isn't Kodiyakredd's first run-in with police, as he was also arrested back in February on gun charges. Following the arrest, his brother Flyysoulja confirmed that they were no longer working together and that they were no longer on good terms. Apparently, he even moved out of their shared home because they were no longer seeing eye-to-eye.

News of Kodiyakredd's arrest comes just a few weeks after rumors began to swirl that he was involved in an invasion of 6ix9ine's home.

Did Kodiyakredd Break Into 6ix9ine's House?

In November, a group of masked men broke into the rapper's Florida home while he was away.

"Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty," 6ix9ine announced. "They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."

Amid rumors that he was involved, Kodiyakredd set the record straight, confirming that neither he nor his brother had anything to do with the incident.

