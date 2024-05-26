Island Boys' Kodiyakredd Insists He Was Taken To Jail For "No Reason"

Reportedly, Kodiyakredd was booked on various alleged driving offenses.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Island Boys member Franky Venegas, who also goes by Kodiyakredd, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale Friday night for various driving-related offenses. He's accused of reckless driving, false ID, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. His twin brother and the other half of the musical duo, Flyysoulja, was quick to show him support on social media. "Free him. Flysoulja x kodiyakredd real brother got you," he wrote on TikTok.

It appears as though the 22-year-old has since been released from police custody after getting booked into the Broward County Jail. In a new clip obtained by Daily Mail, he's seemingly back at home as he provides fans with an update. According to him, he's completely unbothered by the arrest. Moreover, he believes he was taken to jail for no reason.

Kodiyakredd Looks Unbothered Following Recent Arrest

"Yo, I'm going to jail for no reason bro," he said in one clip, which was followed by his update. "I'm out by the way," he began. "I came out early as f*ck in the morning, y'all know what time it is." Kodiyakredd continued, lighting up and insisting he doesn't care at all about his latest legal issues. "I'm gonna be chillin', I don't give a f*ck," he explained. Unfortunately for Kodiyakredd, this wasn't his first run-in with the police, as he was also arrested in May of last year for alleged domestic battery.

At the time, his then-girlfriend alerted authorities after he allegedly pushed her into a pool at a Florida Airbnb. She was later taken to a hospital and treated for injuries to her chin, legs and arms. He denied the allegations, and the charges were later dismissed. What do you think of the Island Boys' Kodiyakredd's update after getting arrested for alleged reckless driving, false ID, and more? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

