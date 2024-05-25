Island Boys' Franky Venegas Arrested In Florida For Reckless Driving, Etc.: Details

The Island Boys are one of the most unsolvable cases in hip-hop culture. Twin brothers Franky and Alex Venegas have made the rounds on the internet over the last few years for all the wrong reasons. While they are classified as rappers, they are not really recognized for that. They are mostly known for their unspeakable antics that are painfully obvious attempts at clout chasing. For example, they went viral for kissing each other and pretending to perform oral sex. Additionally, the Island Boys have had their fair share of run-ins with the law with Franky's reckless driving arrest now the most recent.

According to TMZ, Franky was handcuffed in his home state of Florida on Friday night. Currently, he is being held in Broward County Jail. On top of the reckless driving charge, he was also hit with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and false ID provided to a law enforcement officer. However, the official details are not yet available. But TMZ was able to speak with the police about the situation.

The Island Boys Cannot Stay Out Of The News

As we mentioned, the Island Boys are no strangers to arrests. Around this time last year, Franky obtained a domestic battery charge to his record. Reports said that his then-girlfriend accused him of assault after she allegedly threatened to break up with him. She was allegedly slapped and thrown into the shallow end of a pool at a Pompano Beach Airbnb the two were staying at. Later on, she was treated at a hospital for injuries seen on her chin, legs and arms.

What are your thoughts on Frank Venegas, one half of the Island Boys, getting arrested for reckless driving and more? Are they the most confusing set of hip-hop celebrities in the industry right now? How do you see this playing out in the end? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding the Island Boys. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

