reckless driving
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Accepts Plea Deal In LA DUI CaseTiffany Haddish was arrested in November after officers found her asleep behind the wheel of her car.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDaniLeigh Receives Sentence For DUI Hit & RunThe civil lawsuit filed by DaniLeigh's victim is still pending.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsAaron Hernandez's Brother Secures Deal In Reckless Driving CaseDJ Hernandez is catching a huge break.By Alexander Cole
- LifeDDG Arrested On Felony Gun Charge After Recklessly Driving Lambo In LA: ReportDDG has been released after being held on a $35K bond in Valley Jail.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsConor McGregor Arrested In Ireland For Reckless Driving: DetailsConor McGregor even had his car taken away from him.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsTravis Scott Caught Recklessly Speeding Through Beverly Hills To See StormiTravis Scott put the pedal to the medal while cruising through Beverly Hills recently, all in pursuit to allegedly see his baby girl Stormi Webster.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeYoung M.A Reportedly Arrested For Reckless DrivingDetails surrounding Young M.A's arrest remain scarce.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeSilento Arrested For Reckless Driving Just One Month After Assault ChargeSilento was clocked going 144 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDeputy Involved In YG Incident Was Out Of Line, According To Superiors: ReportMore details emerge on YG's run-in with the law.By Erika Marie
- MusicYG Rushed By Cops Over "Reckless Driving" Citation On LA's Sunset StripYG corrals public support while apprehended by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies.By Devin Ch
- SportsDemaryius Thomas Thankful To Be Alive Following Near Fatal Car CrashThe Super Bowl champ was arrested earlier this year when his vehicle flipped after he was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph area.By Erika Marie
- MusicPleasure P Arrested For DUI Following Birthday Party: ReportPleasure P of Pretty Ricky's birthday party ended on a bad note.By Aron A.
- ViralMan Who Went Viral For His Massive Neck Mugshot Gets Arrested AgainHis new mugshot is less hilarious.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChief Keef Cops Plea Deal In DUI Case: ReportChief Keef got a pretty sweet deal in his DUI case. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Arrested & Charged With Reckless Endangerment In NYCMeek Mill was arrested & charged with reckless driving after being caught riding his dirt bike around NYC Thursday night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPlies Faces No DUI ChargesPlies gets a plea deal in his DUI case. By Aron A.