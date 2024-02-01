DaniLeigh Receives Sentence For DUI Hit & Run

In May of 2023, DaniLeigh was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run near Miami Beach. The performer was reportedly seen speeding and swerving in and out of lanes and eventually struck someone riding on a motorized scooter. She dragged the individual for almost a block before witnesses alerted a nearby police officer, who pulled her over and conducted various field sobriety tests.

Unfortunately, she didn't pass and blew almost twice the legal limit. An empty bottle of vodka was also found in the back of her vehicle by an officer on the scene. Her victim received treatment at a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture. She was handed multiple felony charges including driving under the influence, DUI damage to property, and causing bodily injury. Shortly after her arrest, she was released on a $1K bond.

DaniLeigh Sentenced To Five Years Probation

Now, the 29-year-old learned her fate. According to The Neighborhood Talk, she appeared in court today where she was handed her sentence. Reportedly, she's been ordered to five years of probation. Luckily for her, DaniLeigh won't be spending any more time behind bars. That doesn't mean, however, that her consequences end there. Her victim has also filed a civil lawsuit against her, which is still pending.

This isn't the only legal trouble DaniLeigh has found herself involved in as of late, either. The father of her daughter, DaBaby, was hit with a second lawsuit earlier this month stemming from his 2022 bowling alley fight with her brother, Brandon Bills. Reportedly, the bowling alley where the brawl took place wants him held liable for any damages. What do you think of DaniLeigh getting sentenced to five years of probation for her 2023 DUI? What about the fact that her civil lawsuit is still pending? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

