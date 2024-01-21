DaBaby's Bowling Alley Brawl Earns Him Second Lawsuit

Back in 2022, DaBaby and his crew got into a heated altercation with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills. Last month, Bills attempted to hit the rapper with a lawsuit over the incident, accusing him of assault. Reportedly, however, he was unable to serve him at the time because DaBaby's whereabouts were unknown. Apparently, Bills hired a private investigator in hopes of tracking him down, and was even considering placing an ad in the paper if his attempts were unsuccessful.

In his suit, Bills named DaBaby, his company, and the bowling alley where the infamous scuffle took place as defendants. The bowling alley in question, Corbin Bowl, has now denied any wrongdoing. They've asked the court to hold the rapper liable for any damages. Bills claims that the fight caused him physical and psychological harm, which he says has resulted in various medical bills. He also argues that it was the bowling alley's responsibility to keep him out of harm's way.

Corbin Bowl Wants DaBaby Held Liable For Damages

DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Shortly after the incident occurred, Bills insisted that he wouldn't be pressing charges and refused to cooperate with authorities. “I was never cooperating, I was never gonna cooperate. I was never gonna put nobody in jail. I’ve been to jail myself,” he explained. “I’m not gonna put nobody in that situation. All y’all talking all that snitch sh*t… Ain’t nobody a snitch here. Never will be a snitch, never was a snitch. That sh*t went viral, the whole world saw it.” That all changed in December, when he decided he was ready to serve DaBaby.

This isn't DaBaby's first assault accusation, however. In 2022, a 65-year-old man named Gary Pagar sued him over an alleged physical confrontation. He was granted a continuance at the time due to his ongoing felony case, but in August of last year, the lawsuit moved forward. What do you think of DaBaby being hit with yet another lawsuit stemming from his bowling alley brawl? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

