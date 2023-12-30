Funny Marco On DaBaby's "Open Thoughts" Episode: "It Was Dangerous"

According to Funny Marco, he learned a few lessons from his first-ever "Open Thoughts" interview.

Caroline Fisher
During a recent conversation on Complex‘s 360 With Speedy, Funny Marco reflected on his first-ever episode of Open Thoughts, which saw him interview DaBaby. According to him, he learned a few lessons from the experience, including not to ask guests shady questions. He recalled questioning why DaBaby sounds the same on all of his songs, which looking back, he would have second guessed.

“It was dangerous,” he explained jokingly. “When I asked DaBaby why he rapped the same, I was trying to ask for the people. That was something I shouldn’t have did but I did it. But it was great. We ended up making a great episode, got a great relationship. But sometimes I’m like, don’t ask what the people want to know – just ask what you need to know. So that was something that I learned from that.”

Funny Marco Says He's Learned His Lesson

While Funny Marco's interview with DaBaby certainly had its fair share of awkward moments, it's far from the only Open Thoughts episode to make headlines. He sat down with G Herbo and Southside in October, which resulted in a fairly controversial interview. As they filmed the episode, the two artists broke Marco's $30K watch, called him names, and overall, appeared to be bad guests. Luckily, he was also able to use that situation as a learning experience and move on relatively unscathed.

"I was upset while it was going on," he told social media followers shortly after the interview dropped. "But I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me, I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match they Energy. It’s so many L's I took on my Journey I wish I could show I don’t hide anything. So I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. And just learn from that episode & move on. Thank who support me it’s a mindset thing." What do you think of Funny Marco's take on his first-ever Open Thoughts interview with DaBaby? What about him claiming that it was "dangerous" in retrospect? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

