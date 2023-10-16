Funny Marco Addresses Uncomfortable Interview With Southside & G Herbo

Unfortunately for media employees, not every interview is going to be a great success. Some will be awkward, others will be confrontational, some will prove quite boring or uneventful, but rarely do the interviewees themselves hold much of the blame in the public's eyes. It's easy to look at interviewers and critique them rather than their (usually) more famous subjects. However, a very recent example of Funny Marco being berated, insulted, and made to feel overall uncomfortable with his interview guests Southside and G Herbo is putting a lot of that into question.

"I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview," Funny Marco wrote on social media on Monday (October 16). "I was upset while it was going on. But I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me, I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match they Energy. It’s so many L’s I took on my Journey I wish I could show I don’t hide anything. So I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. And just learn from that episode & move on. Thank who support me it’s a mindset thing." This comes days after he hinted at his next interview being with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Funny Marco Didn't Enjoy His G Herbo & Southside Interview: Watch Clip Below

From the small clip of the conversation above, you can interpret more or less what the vibe of it was like. Of course, this is not a black-and-white issue, and there are plenty of reasons to both defend and criticize Southside and G Herbo's behavior. One thing that's very clear in these clips, though, is how shut-down and uncomfortable Funny Marco seems, and that's never an easy or pleasant experience to go through. Hopefully behind the scenes, the three were able to hash things out and at least end things on good terms.

Still, the fact that Marco mentions no such reconciliation in his message to fans is a solid indicator that it didn't happen. Both hip-hop artists are most likely going to keep moving without paying this much mind as they keep making new music. If folks actually call this to attention and it ends up resulting in an understanding between the three, this could be a lesson and not just a disrespectful bully move. For more news and the latest updates on Funny Marco, G Herbo, and Southside, log back into HNHH.

