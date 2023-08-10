Southside Previews New Music With Future And Lil Yachty

One of the undisputed G.O.A.Ts (greatest of all time) in the Atlanta rap scene, especially when it comes to producers, is Southside. He has worked alongside the most popular rappers of this generation like Young Thug, Drake, Travis Scott, and countless others. The biggest hits will easily go down as the best trap rap songs of this decade and maybe ever. Those include, “Both” with Gucci Mane and Drake, “Met Gala” by Offset and Gucci Mane, there are just too many to name.

However, it is hard to ignore arguably his most frequent collaborator, Future. His recent efforts on Pluto’s latest record I NEVER LIKED YOU, were absolute heat and debatably the most well-produced tracks. Southside’s fingerprints were on “I’M DAT N****,” “WE JUS WANNA GET HIGH,” and “VOODOO,” featuring Kodak Black. With the success of that album and the camaraderie that the Atlanta superstars possess, they are continuing to combine their talents in the studio. However, Lil Yachty is teaming up with the legend as well and both sound incredible in this latest Instagram video.

Southside Might Have Something Here: Watch

The clip was shared by the Our Generation Music‘s Instagram account. Southside appears to be cooking up something hot with Yachty and Future. Lil Boat pushed his sound to different genres with his album Let’s Start Here., but lately he is going back to his roots. He has released a couple of loose singles titled, “Slide,” “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY,” and “Strike (Holster) over the past couple of weeks, and fans are enjoying them. It seems he wants to get back into the trap scene and Southside is the perfect match for that.

What do you think about Southside as a producer? Is he one of, if not the best trap producers ever? How are these tracks sounding? Which one will be better if he ever releases them? What is your favorite song by Southside? Be sure to tell us all of your answers down in the comments section. Stay locked in with HNHH for all the latest news around music.

