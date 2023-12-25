Nicki Minaj And Funny Marco Share Their "Open Thoughts" In New Interview

Nicki Minaj has been everywhere recently. She's appeared on a stream with Kai Cenat where she shouted out Travis Scott. Subsequently, she went on Stephen Colbert to discuss her young song Papa Bear. While there she threw down the gauntlet in a freestyle battle with Colbert and was shocked when he had the perfect response. She's also appeared on Joe Budden's podcast for a very long conversation about all her recent undertakings that was released overnight.

But in one of her strangest interviews yet, she sits down with Funny Marco. In her announcement tweet about the release of the interview she even draws attention to how weird it is. "MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! FUNNY MARCO WHO IS A VERY STRANGE & ODD MAN INTERVIEWED ME" she captioned the announcement. The interview is called Open Thoughts With Nicki Minaj and it lives up to that promise. The interview has only been out for a few hours but fans have already unpacked all the funniest parts. They've also begun grabbing gifs and screenshots of the interview to repost on social media. Check out Nicki's announcement of the interview's release below.

Nicki Minaj's Funny Marco Interview

The primary reason Nicki has been everywhere this month is the release of her new album Pink Friday 2. It's her 5th album and her first in 5 years since 2018's Queen. Additionally, the project is a huge undertaking featuring numerous singles released in the past two years and a number of high-profile features. Drake, Future, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and more appear across the album's tracklist.

In her newly released conversation with Joe Budden, Nicki gives one feature in particular a ton of credit. She shouts out J. Cole for allegedly out-rapping her on her own song. Cole appears on the track "Let Me Calm Down" in the album's first half. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's new interview with Funny Marco? What's your favorite part of the bizarre and hilarious video? Let us know in the comment section below.

