Nicki Minaj Jokes About Funny Marco Gift Misunderstanding

Last month, Nicki Minaj sat down for an interview with Funny Marco. She's been all over the place recently promoting her new album Pink Friday 2. It's her first new album in 5 years and she delivered quite a big drop for fans. The album featured a full 22 tracks which added up to 70 minutes. It also featured some contributions from major hip-hop artists. J. Cole, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne all make appearances on the album. It also features some of her hit singles from recent years like "Super Freaky Girl" and "Red Ruby Da Sleaze.:

But of all the interviews Nicki has done for the album the funniest one is probably with Funny Marco. Even when posting about the interview she described it in strange terms. As soon as it dropped fans were highlighting their favorite clips and screenshots to use as social media reactions. Clearly, there were good feelings between Nicki and Funny Marco and she decided to get him a gift. But due to a pretty funny misunderstanding with her social media team, the wrong thing got posted to her Instagram story. Check out the hilarious mishap below.

Nicki Minaj's "Lamb" Misunderstanding

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj posted a pictured that surprised both her and her fans. Mainly because it wasn't actually her making the post. A picture of a red lamb truck with a bow on it was shared to her Instagram story. The post tagged Marco and had the caption "look outside your window right now. Surprise boi!" The post garnered some pretty fascinated reactions from fans online assuming Nicki has given the pretty significant gift.

But a few hours later Nicki returned to her story to explain. "I told them to post a pic of the best lamb chops I got for @funnymarco but they had thought that I said red lamb truck," she hilariously explained. Fittingly, the explanation post came attached to a picture of some admittedly pretty delicious looking lamb chops. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's social media team confusing lamb truck with lamb chop? Let us know in the comment section below.

